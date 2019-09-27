As American Water Works (AWK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Upped Its Position; Adi Capital Management Has Boosted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 3.72M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 10,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 562,554 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.26M, up from 551,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 392,780 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” on November 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Aqua America to acquire DELCORA for $276.5M, despite American Water’s last-minute interest – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like American Water Works Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AWK) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rare Spider Species Discovered at Missouri American Water Plant – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Awarded Joint Base San Antonio Water and Wastewater Treatment Contract – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 82 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company has 80 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 77,119 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap holds 0.09% or 2,706 shares in its portfolio. Everence Inc holds 0.15% or 7,820 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp owns 1,806 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt has 0.31% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 16,992 shares stake. Duncker Streett & stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,875 are owned by Peoples Serv Corp. Magellan Asset Management reported 1.19 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Whitnell And owns 1,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,912 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 8,274 shares to 317,246 shares, valued at $33.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 63,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 916,805 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).