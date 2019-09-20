As American Water Works (AWK) Shares Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Upped Its Holding by $699,315; Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Its Immunomedics (IMMU) Stake by $917,800; Shares Declined

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 70,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.06M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 1.84 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 410.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 7,564 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, up from 1,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 983,698 shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $98.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,741 shares to 9,691 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,226 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 131,898 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Company Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Murphy Capital Mngmt accumulated 17,870 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Michigan-based Chemical Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,745 shares stake. Orrstown Serv Incorporated holds 103 shares. 3,464 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. American Registered Inv Advisor Inc stated it has 0.24% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Spinnaker Tru reported 1,836 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 41,679 shares. Jones Companies Lllp reported 12,494 shares. Alta Mgmt reported 3,616 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 317,236 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 208,437 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. BALL BRYAN also bought $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on Thursday, June 20.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Transportation Inc by 22,200 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $74.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 722,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold IMMU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 155.91 million shares or 2.56% less from 160.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orbimed Limited Liability Company holds 818,200 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 602,116 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 1.75 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,430 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Lc reported 1.94M shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2.30 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Opus Point Mgmt Ltd holds 1.28% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 62,575 shares. 895,000 were reported by Rock Springs Cap Mngmt L P. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 30,816 shares. Sio Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 70,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fiera Cap owns 0.12% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 2.21 million shares.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.