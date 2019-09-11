As American Tower Reit (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Upped Its Position by $630,400; Fulton Bank Upped Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $382,104 as Shares Rose

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 3,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 29,802 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 26,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 4.18 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 18,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.21. About 4.21 million shares traded or 133.81% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares to 173,975 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,039 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,926 shares to 82,355 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,403 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).