As American Tower Reit (AMT) Share Value Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $461,768; Ciena Com (CIEN) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $10.34 Million

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 7,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com (CIEN) by 311% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 279,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,288 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79 million, up from 89,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 1.79M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 6,900 shares stake. Wade G W & Inc reported 0.05% stake. Yhb Advsr owns 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,182 shares. Fairview Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 68,245 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,610 shares. Boys Arnold And Com stated it has 3,370 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 313 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0.22% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 12,167 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Limited Com reported 12,479 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.07% or 1,917 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 36,836 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Management accumulated 111,792 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 1.55 million shares for 4.64% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Limited Co owns 217,517 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,657 shares to 162,050 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 3,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,729 were reported by Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 275,478 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1.18 million shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co reported 160,230 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 1.41 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation invested in 381,731 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 14.79M shares. Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 45 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Paloma Prns Management owns 54,235 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Leuthold has 0.12% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 23,546 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 292,878 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mesirow Inv holds 0.01% or 1,070 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $436,042 activity. $360,222 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by SMITH GARY B.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Com (NYSE:A) by 26,019 shares to 165,104 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd Com (NYSE:ESNT) by 45,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,924 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.