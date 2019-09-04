As American Tower Reit (AMT) Market Value Rose, Trust Co Of Vermont Has Boosted Its Stake by $326,626; Lipe & Dalton Has Cut Position in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) by $341,325 as Stock Rose

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 1,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 46,920 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 45,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $241.74. About 536,257 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.95. About 285,562 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has 0.54% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,475 shares. Tompkins Corporation reported 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur reported 30,000 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Bath Savings accumulated 61,830 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cullinan Assoc invested in 49,870 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Markel Corporation has 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Adelante Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 243,321 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.41% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4.54 million shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mechanics State Bank Trust Department reported 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,941 shares. Phocas owns 7,482 shares.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vang Ftse All (VEU) by 30,145 shares to 105,719 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,779 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 4,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Kcm Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Stifel holds 27,305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,124 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 864,135 shares. First Interstate Bankshares invested in 5,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 485,902 are held by Hahn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.9% or 142,949 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 305 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.65 million shares. 310,612 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Malaga Cove reported 42,040 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.38 million for 18.19 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

