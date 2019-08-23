As American Tower Reit (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Boosted Holding by $404,244; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 61,830 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 59,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $230.7. About 183,269 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 34,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.81 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.62B, down from 4.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 10.73M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT)

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares to 118,725 shares, valued at $27.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,886 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Ltd reported 76,772 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0.21% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Columbia Asset Management owns 1,316 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd accumulated 1.82% or 87,304 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.2% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Whittier Communications owns 87,779 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1St Source Retail Bank invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 0.04% stake. Cortland Advisers Ltd Llc holds 3.24% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 383,975 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 5,876 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 303,665 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Commerce has 3.73% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Lc reported 8,513 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). World Asset Mngmt holds 0.77% or 544,369 shares. Dubuque Bancshares & holds 12,252 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 29,742 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Lc invested in 0.9% or 468,745 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Vermont-based Maple Capital Incorporated has invested 1.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 0.32% or 38,691 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Company holds 0.02% or 70,399 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Trust Services Lta holds 0.12% or 34,557 shares in its portfolio. Springowl Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% or 44,000 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 24,089 shares. Iowa Retail Bank reported 0.21% stake. Smith Moore invested in 9,735 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc. by 806,500 shares to 8.56 million shares, valued at $110.72 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 263,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN).