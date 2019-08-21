As American Tower New Com (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Girard Partners LTD Has Trimmed by $390,454 Its Position; Ebix (EBIX) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 56,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 49,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 66,737 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 24,536 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 26,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $226.82. About 460,389 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mngmt holds 5.49% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 49,150 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.27% or 520,575 shares. Allstate reported 37,744 shares stake. Echo Street Mgmt Lc reported 111,812 shares stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.03% or 63,463 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 21,316 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,693 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 68,596 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 1,437 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 0.54% or 8,475 shares. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fosun Intl Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% or 389,337 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,150 shares to 57,162 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 8,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (NYSE:FIS).