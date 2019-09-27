As American Tower New Com (AMT) Shares Rose, Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Raised Holding by $1.79 Million; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Increased Its Holding in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) by $399,961 as Stock Declined

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 4401.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 6,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 6,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $413,000, up from 154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 389,695 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 47.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 18,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $217.93. About 777,711 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ithaka Group, Maryland-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Chevy Chase reported 370,469 shares. Fragasso Gp Inc holds 16,505 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Novare Mgmt Llc holds 30,679 shares. Winfield Assoc Incorporated reported 0.96% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bessemer Grp has 1.31 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated reported 1,113 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd holds 0.27% or 10,981 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt owns 1,246 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Omaha accumulated 44,833 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,982 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has 9,528 shares. Sarasin Prns Llp owns 102,794 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $412.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23,082 shares to 9,995 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 1,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,082 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 62,950 shares. 1492 Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 22,585 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,735 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Kbc Group Nv invested in 11,617 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Swiss Bankshares reported 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ameriprise Fin Inc has 921,781 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Parkside Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, Trexquant Investment Lp has 0.03% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 4,765 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 9,518 shares to 413 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 17,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,561 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

