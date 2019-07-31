As American Tower New (Call) (AMT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $64.97 Million; As Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Market Value Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (Call) (AMT) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 329,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, down from 410,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $211.97. About 1.04 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 78.47% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap stated it has 111,812 shares. Menta Cap Limited Company accumulated 4,980 shares. Condor Cap Management has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Davenport Ltd owns 2.45% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 996,063 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fort Point Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,497 shares or 0.13% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 6.36M shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 30.34M shares. Everence Cap holds 0.38% or 10,912 shares. Piedmont Investment Incorporated accumulated 38,975 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,180 shares. Twin Focus Capital Partners Ltd Company invested in 1,620 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 20,872 shares stake. Blb&B Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 102,400 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 291,721 shares to 317,021 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 66,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group In (Put).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 38,000 shares to 526,500 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Topbuild Corp by 83,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp.