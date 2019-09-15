As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Upped by $1.63 Million Its Stake; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $15.34 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 167.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 4,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 403,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.30M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 293,805 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.57M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 51,100 shares to 310,332 shares, valued at $43.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,646 shares to 12,312 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,984 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).