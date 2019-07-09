As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Telos Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.56 Million; As Autozone Com (AZO) Valuation Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted Position by $1.98 Million

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.31. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (AZO) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 1,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,794 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.28 million, up from 59,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1142.83. About 157,434 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,241 shares to 6,686 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 59,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $503,250 were sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, January 18. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Commercial Bank accumulated 8,538 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Mngmt reported 2,820 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation stated it has 103,057 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 30,442 were accumulated by Park National Oh. Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 2,429 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Columbia Asset Management has 1,316 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability owns 3.24% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 383,975 shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.59% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 36,836 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Condor Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,465 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 295 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,563 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 5,781 shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Finemark Bank And Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 17,187 shares. Bokf Na holds 250 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 4,855 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 155,658 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 1,459 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.47% or 6,116 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 550 shares in its portfolio. North Star Mngmt reported 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 548,613 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14,295 shares to 60,160 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,627 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO).

