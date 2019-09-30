As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $65.51 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Lyon Street Capital Lifted Its Holding

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 3,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 5,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $178.01. About 5.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 09/04/2018 – Instead an independent group of scholars will solicit research proposals and grant access to privacy-protected datasets from Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook Has a ‘Tremendous Amount of Power’ and Should Face Some Regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 10/05/2018 – Most Small Businesses Will Increase Investment in Facebook in 2018; 06/04/2018 – ITALY ANTITRUST AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS OPENED A PROBE INTO FACEBOOK’S COLLECTION AND USE OF USER DATA – STATEMENT

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 310,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 814,897 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.16 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $221.09. About 573,729 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.54% or 11,890 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.14 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Noven Grp has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 95,602 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank Division invested in 153,775 shares. 23,317 are owned by Truepoint. 39,200 were reported by Axon Capital L P. 56,613 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. National Asset Mgmt holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 62,586 shares. Sit Inv Assoc has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btc Cap Management holds 0.63% or 20,095 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 7.82 million shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 5,635 shares in its portfolio. Dragoneer Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 448,465 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Financial Svcs has 0.98% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 7,123 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 4.7% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,239 are held by Greatmark Inv. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Csu Producer Res invested 3.62% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Service Automobile Association holds 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 200,899 shares. Becker Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% or 2,470 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Inc has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,524 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Blackrock Inc holds 0.27% or 31.55M shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And holds 98,498 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. 68,471 were reported by Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.47% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 46,117 shares to 727,891 shares, valued at $30.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).