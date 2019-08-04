As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Lifted Position; As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Sasco Capital Has Boosted by $2.39 Million Its Position

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 14.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 20.66 million shares traded or 299.18% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Value LP Has 3.8% Stake in Newell; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 153.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 38,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 63,991 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 25,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.80 million shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 276,144 shares to 405,941 shares, valued at $26.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 341,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,190 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Illinois (NYSE:OI).

