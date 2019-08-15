As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Cut Stake; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $66.20 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14 million, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 5.16 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 20,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $218.88. About 2.06M shares traded or 15.47% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10,239 shares to 66,516 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 20,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,486 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares to 998,392 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 608,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.