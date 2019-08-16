As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Ems Capital LP Has Cut Stake by $600,936; Diker Management Cut Its Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $6.25 Million

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $224.2. About 1.75 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $294.22. About 239,200 shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 140,801 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Orleans Cap Management Corporation La holds 8,455 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 6,445 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.05% or 6,634 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,700 shares. C Ww A S reported 2.11M shares. Copeland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 25,088 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors has 270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cincinnati holds 1.54% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 194,119 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.21% or 131,180 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0% stake. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc has 10 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability owns 1,120 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins stated it has 3.73% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YSS Corp. Announces Receipt of Retail Cannabis Store License in Edmonton – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LendingTree (TREE) Stock Up 5.7% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “To Find Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy, Think Like Bill Gates – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.