As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $7.32 Million; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 35,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 80,590 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48 million, down from 116,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $216.26. About 322,019 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 46,851 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, up from 42,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $146.48. About 77,573 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 7,600 shares to 67,937 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,795 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities owns 37,502 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 20,993 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 272 shares. Baldwin Management Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 8,995 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 46,851 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 421 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 69,955 shares. Motco holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Com owns 9,920 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 3,903 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Electron Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 159,782 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,685 shares. Asset Grp holds 0.08% or 1,676 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 82,076 shares.

