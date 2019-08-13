As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Boosted Stake; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Decreased Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake by $6.24 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 3.18M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 440,797 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.86 million, up from 429,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $221.91. About 1.37M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers holds 0.34% or 4.23 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Private Commerce Na accumulated 30,087 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Golub Group Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 8,310 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP holds 0.47% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7,323 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York reported 5.47M shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt stated it has 9,225 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.06% or 17,093 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 3,477 shares. Oppenheimer & Com has 850,249 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Inc Ri has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 21,845 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 27,229 shares to 169,827 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,117 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).