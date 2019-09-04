As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $578,195; As Realpage (RP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Highvista Strategies Trimmed Stake by $510,000

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 11,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $241.23. About 559,924 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 62,190 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $41.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,229 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Stifel reported 6,611 shares stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 69,508 shares. 35,974 were reported by Morgan Stanley. New York-based Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.52% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cypress Mngmt Limited Com (Wy) has 5,895 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 5,063 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership reported 36,470 shares. Amer Capital Mngmt Inc owns 2.36% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 839,794 shares. Ionic Cap Ltd holds 0.15% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 15,445 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.47% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 113,100 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 605 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38 million for 51.11 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RealPage (RP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 101,136 shares. Element Cap Ltd Co owns 9,523 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd has 6,789 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lpl accumulated 54,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 0.07% or 2,541 shares. Sarasin & Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 88,732 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Franklin invested in 0.34% or 3.20 million shares. Commerce Commercial Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dodge & Cox holds 0% or 1,925 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Co reported 9,063 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 87,785 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 32,549 shares. Guggenheim Ltd owns 199,136 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 62,934 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A has 1,340 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “HCP, Inc. is a Way to Play Real Estate and Healthcare – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Is Why Cherry Hill Plunged – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.