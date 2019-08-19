As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Alexandria Capital Decreased Its Holding by $992,092; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Boosted Its Holding by $592,000

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 480,103 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $224.26. About 245,019 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares to 135,132 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtn has invested 1.65% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 95,473 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.03% or 9,661 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,140 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.7% or 139,651 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,282 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp holds 0.68% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 57,958 shares. Dodge Cox has 1,925 shares. Adirondack Co has 0.4% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 370,978 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding stated it has 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 89,823 shares. Steinberg Asset Management holds 0.15% or 6,900 shares. Cookson Peirce & Company Inc has invested 3.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 268,355 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 3,263 shares. 7,931 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 495 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge L LP Nc owns 26,898 shares. Stephens Ar reported 49,038 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 17,177 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 1.14M shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.56 million shares stake. Utah Retirement reported 53,898 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.41% or 534,500 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.01% or 16,035 shares. Macquarie Gru has 120,301 shares for 0% of their portfolio.