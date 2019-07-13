As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Akre Capital Management Upped Its Position; Weatherly Asset Management Position in Intuit (INTU) Raised as Share Value Rose

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 183.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,992 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, up from 1,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $28.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,836 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 109 shares. 1,379 are held by Park Avenue Ltd Liability. Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 6,273 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,550 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.02% or 14,111 shares. Hanseatic Management Ser Inc holds 3,418 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Carderock Inc has invested 2.39% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 448,549 shares. 2,674 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Limited Company. Financial Advantage accumulated 100 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 35,800 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.22% or 320,149 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 1,915 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.25% or 67,127 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 375 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Company has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,693 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 53,211 shares. Fragasso Group has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company invested in 2.03% or 63,463 shares. 389,337 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 1,917 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 441,000 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 52,131 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Grand Jean Inc holds 5.61% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 69,868 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has 75,550 shares. Sns Grp Limited has 1,816 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sit Associate Inc reported 24,075 shares.

