As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Trimmed by $41.69 Million Its Stake; As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Archon Capital Management Lifted Position

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 73,175 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 205,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.70 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $204.46. About 557,415 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern invested in 0.32% or 6.68M shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 5,876 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% stake. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,845 shares. Miles Cap reported 2,020 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Lincoln Cap Llc has 2,700 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 422 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1,941 shares. Td Asset Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Scotia Capital reported 102,580 shares stake. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 5,082 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corporation has 2,639 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 5,591 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 507,210 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $442.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $19,318 activity.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 569,714 shares to 316,671 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,257 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).