As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.56 Million; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stock Price Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed by $185.48 Million Its Position

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.14. About 1.12M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 2.04M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 1,525 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity accumulated 0.7% or 638,882 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Gp has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 256 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Management Co invested 1.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs accumulated 26,761 shares. Howland Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lourd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legacy Private stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0.2% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 7,526 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 78,603 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc holds 0.75% or 23,903 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,740 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,911 shares to 182,666 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares to 16.02 million shares, valued at $722.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.36% stake. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 4,073 shares or 0% of the stock. Security Tru Co has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Capital Advisers Limited has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Two Sigma Securities Lc invested in 0% or 1,996 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 7.26M shares. Klingenstein Fields And Llc holds 120,420 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public invested in 0.14% or 2.15M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability holds 123,302 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 515,347 shares. Kwmg Llc holds 0% or 53 shares. 2,362 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.35% or 22,151 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 248 shares. James Invest Rech reported 23 shares.

