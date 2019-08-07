As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Cut Its Position by $27.68 Million; Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $3.85 Million

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $213.95. About 544,745 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 93,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 786,311 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 880,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 68,427 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO ISSUE FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.67; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 3.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CQP’s profit will be $256.52M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.33% negative EPS growth.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Act Mang C Db Opt Yld Div Etf by 54,890 shares to 197,335 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Div Rtn Int by 69,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Srt Tr (SJNK).

