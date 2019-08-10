As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Peconic Partners Has Raised Its Holding; As Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Market Valuation Rose, Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Position

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 72,171 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Power REIT Announces Acquisitions as Part of a New Investment Focus and Publishes Updated Investor Presentation – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “REIT ETFs That Capitalize on the Increasing Number of Renters – ETF Trends” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree holds 3,478 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Colony Group Inc owns 9,063 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 21 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp has invested 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 4.92 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust Com holds 1.36% or 115,200 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute invested in 30,000 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Franklin Resource reported 0.34% stake. 31,415 are held by Sandy Spring National Bank. Rafferty Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 88,741 shares. Natixis owns 4,693 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 78,603 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Llc holds 59,684 shares. 2,161 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 35,421 shares. Qs Invsts Lc, a New York-based fund reported 20,139 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,573 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Systematic L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 43,735 shares. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 1,586 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Ameriprise Financial Inc has 21,059 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl owns 3,998 shares. 4,100 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 129,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has 46,195 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25M for 9.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.