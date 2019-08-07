As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Holder Telemus Capital Cut Its Position by $1.18 Million; Moody National Bank Trust Division Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36 million, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 44,168 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 50,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 1.87 million shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,840 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) accumulated 104,444 shares. Selkirk Llc invested in 49,150 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,200 shares. Cantillon Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 4.57% or 2.18 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 1.46M shares. Moreover, Bridgeway has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bartlett And Com Lc reported 146,775 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lincoln Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap reported 1,941 shares. Janney Llc holds 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,396 shares. State Street invested in 0.28% or 18.43M shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.13% or 1,630 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Capital Limited Co holds 9,655 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 31,367 shares to 26,026 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 82,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,919 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

