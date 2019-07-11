As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Claar Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.14 Million; As Colfax (CFX) Valuation Rose, Holder Weitz Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $6.00 Million

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $210.01. About 377,746 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 207,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.98 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 333,522 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CFX’s profit will be $71.41M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.09% EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 50,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 13,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 610 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc owns 34,410 shares. Ls Inv Limited Com stated it has 5,079 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 3,328 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 64,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Morgan Stanley holds 26,030 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc owns 12,337 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 4.87M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whittier reported 0% stake. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 107 shares. Prelude Ltd Co stated it has 7,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.06% or 136,350 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 64,536 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.02% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 212,453 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,181 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,789 shares. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has 7.14% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 408,632 shares. 4,517 are owned by Paradigm Advsrs Limited Company. Cibc Markets invested in 0.02% or 22,167 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors stated it has 8,192 shares. Smith Asset Management Lp holds 0.36% or 55,882 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Lc holds 1,695 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 547,664 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Philadelphia Trust stated it has 1,583 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,917 shares.

