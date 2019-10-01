As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Cam Group Holding A Cut Holding by $18.44 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.31 Million as Share Price Rose

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 90,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $412.00 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $221.19. About 1.08 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 22,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 426,591 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.05 million, down from 448,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.63. About 2.99 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 15,058 shares to 56,458 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.10 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Redmond Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,499 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd stated it has 240,114 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Lederer Associates Inv Counsel Ca holds 1.92% or 20,255 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 944,443 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 1.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fund Management has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks reported 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Management has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,610 shares. Mengis Capital Inc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Advsr LP accumulated 8,790 shares. Addison Capital Co invested 1.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 12,815 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 8,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 1.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,395 shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 65,000 shares to 110,657 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 996,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).