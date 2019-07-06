As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Broad Run Investment Management Lowered by $44.17 Million Its Holding; Greenwich Wealth Management Lifted Its Centene Dek (CNC) Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 224,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.50M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,251 were reported by Wealth Architects Ltd. 1,630 were reported by Newman Dignan Sheerar. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 19,287 shares. Moreover, Broad Run Management Ltd Com has 11.58% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Cibc Mkts Corporation has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 58,415 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability invested in 2.17 million shares or 0.99% of the stock. De Burlo Group Inc accumulated 61,920 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com has 1.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 146,775 shares. 2,458 were accumulated by Wade G W And Inc. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Blair William And Il owns 558,141 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated holds 236,658 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 21,237 were accumulated by Carderock Capital. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 24,900 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg owns 370,841 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. 3,050 shares valued at $503,250 were sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, January 18. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 7,243 shares.

