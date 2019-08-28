As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Alexandria Capital Lowered by $992,092 Its Holding; Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Holding as Valuation Declined

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 4.90% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 3.30 million shares traded or 272.14% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $230.45. About 781,809 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 19,487 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 7,887 shares in its portfolio. 7,458 are held by Csat Advisory Lp. Voya Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 8,894 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 142,139 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 57,932 shares. Litespeed Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 10.49% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fund Management invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Dupont Cap Management holds 0% or 3,532 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 10,902 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 11,969 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 1,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Llc invested in 987,634 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Inc owns 69,868 shares. Liberty Management holds 22,060 shares. Cullinan has invested 0.74% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Netherlands-based Shell Asset Co has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk invested in 76 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 0% stake. 151,302 were reported by Proshare Advisors Lc. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Ltd Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 19 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc reported 85,938 shares. Charter has 9,924 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd has 13,370 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney stated it has 26,477 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright And Associates accumulated 18,401 shares or 0.88% of the stock.