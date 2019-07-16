As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $1.10 Million; Sandy Spring Bank Has Boosted Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position by $1.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 20,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $209.51. About 654,835 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 53.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,278 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $305.96. About 1.17M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Llc invested in 1.48% or 140,054 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lasalle Management Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 100,766 shares. 71,882 are owned by Jones Financial Lllp. Moreover, Element Lc has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,523 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has 2.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 63,463 shares. 292 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Com. Barton Inv Management holds 5.26% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 159,808 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited stated it has 3.38M shares. Natixis invested in 4,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bartlett & Ltd reported 1.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 0.19% stake. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 1.45M shares or 2.74% of its portfolio.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Update On Spirit Master Trust Agreement’s Liquidation – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT: Dividend Sustainability Is Still An Issue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Looking For Value In REITdom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. The insider Lara Gustavo sold $526,760. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of stock.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,182 shares to 29,925 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 48,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 27,888 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 7,675 shares. Cleararc Capital has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,826 shares. Ems Capital Limited Partnership invested in 3.65% or 182,290 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp owns 25,461 shares. Van Eck Assocs owns 17,731 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.21% or 3,053 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 24,608 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 23,270 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.89% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 26,384 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 0.33% or 153,240 shares. Moreover, Montag A And Assocs has 0.99% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ckw Fin Group has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 30,848 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16,000 shares to 29,946 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,879 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).