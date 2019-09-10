As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.80 Million; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Declined While Callahan Advisors Upped Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 14,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 116,449 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.95M, down from 130,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 2.83M shares traded or 60.29% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 2.69 million shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc owns 34,411 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 1832 Asset Management LP reported 34,800 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bridges Inv Mgmt owns 6,353 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Weitz Investment Mgmt Inc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 275,000 shares. Bell State Bank has 1,931 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.06% or 249,144 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 68 shares. Starboard Value Lp holds 4.51% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 1.76 million shares. Tru Department Mb Finance Natl Bank N A reported 1,210 shares. Arrow invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.86% or 23,282 shares. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 0.03% or 2,042 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 68,610 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares to 22,019 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,340 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

