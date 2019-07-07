As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding; Northcoast Asset Management Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Lowered by $894,005 as Valuation Rose

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 4,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 13,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $238.51. About 260,287 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 16,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,722 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.46M, down from 181,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.18 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,110 were reported by Hl Fincl Ltd Co. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 11,848 shares. Charter Trust Company has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fiduciary Tru Company reported 71,718 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Architects holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 260 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP accumulated 55,882 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,000 are held by Jarislowsky Fraser. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 0.57% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 12,909 were reported by Riverpark Advsr Lc. 1,310 were reported by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt. Hartford Mgmt has 56,313 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 223 shares. Paradigm Limited Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. The insider Lara Gustavo sold $526,760. Shares for $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 150,061 shares to 152,283 shares, valued at $26.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 64,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $429.68M for 19.42 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Dow Jones Select Di (DVY) by 6,091 shares to 145,105 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 106,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Yield Muni.