As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Altfest L J & Company Has Increased Its Position by $1.04 Million; Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Increased Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 469.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 37,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 45,031 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 7,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.85. About 1.52M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 69.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 51,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 30,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 1.30 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Lc has invested 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 1,787 shares. Alps Advisors has 11,471 shares. Moreover, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability has 2.09% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 64,190 shares. Brinker accumulated 35,830 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 146,026 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability reported 433,644 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 2,652 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Taylor Asset invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Mgmt Group has invested 0.4% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Principal Financial Group Inc has 267,404 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.63 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Insight 2811 has 0.33% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 5,200 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 9,803 shares in its portfolio.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 5,386 shares to 4,243 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,373 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,222 are held by Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability. Csu Producer Res Incorporated holds 3.81% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,800 shares. 986,394 are owned by Alkeon Management Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 36,768 shares. Haverford Trust Co reported 127,322 shares. Telos Cap reported 9,161 shares. California-based Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dodge Cox has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Horizon Lc owns 2,261 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.25% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pinnacle Prtn owns 26,761 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Claar Llc holds 7.79% or 82,207 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset holds 0.36% or 36,003 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,557 shares. Assetmark has 3,170 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,419 shares to 34,661 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 11,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,178 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

