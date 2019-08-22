As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Has Decreased by $9.85 Million Its Position; Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Royce Value Tr (RVT) Position as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.91M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $228.59. About 767,338 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 128,568 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 19 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has 4,771 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bessemer Llc holds 0.35% or 5,300 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc has 148,212 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 1.55M shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp reported 2.36 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.2% or 127,126 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 32,549 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Bbr Partners Ltd has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 111,792 were reported by King Luther Mngmt. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 114,553 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Liability accumulated 67,181 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 252,686 shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medical Properties Trust Is Bound To Outperform The Promising Healthcare REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.90 million shares to 5.40 million shares, valued at $96.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. Announces Terms of Common Stock Rights Offering – PR Newswire” published on January 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Simple ETF Would Be Better Than The Royce Value Trust – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust : Tax-Efficient Growth And Income – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 400,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 139,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Us Bancorporation De holds 32,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 46,251 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.1% stake. Suntrust Banks reported 15,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Serv owns 1.35M shares. Virginia-based 1607 Cap Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 421,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shaker Services, a Virginia-based fund reported 277,644 shares. Hl Fin Service Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bessemer Group Inc has 11,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 163,004 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc reported 57,742 shares.