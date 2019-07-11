As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder North American Management Cut Holding; Oakbrook Investments Raised Its Bio (BIO) Holding by $320,250

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 78,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $209.26. About 1.37 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 91.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $310.41. About 151,776 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 47,240 shares to 143,802 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. $526,760 worth of stock was sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19 million.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 8,420 shares to 8,965 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 100,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,110 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

