As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Telos Capital Management Trimmed by $1.56 Million Its Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) by $325,050

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 350,522 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,841 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 71,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $122.47. About 37,797 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,434 are owned by Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Com. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 4,345 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Atlanta Cap Management L L C holds 0.78% or 826,731 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth invested in 422 shares. Madison Invest Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 330,846 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A invested in 0.04% or 1,247 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 188,728 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 199,136 shares stake. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 9,845 shares. Bruni J V & Co Co reported 22,331 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank accumulated 11,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 59,645 shares to 98,037 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. 51,203 shares valued at $8.45 million were sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. Lara Gustavo also sold $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RPT Realty Appoints Courtney Smith as Senior Vice President of Investments – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:APLE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vereit: $10 Is Finally In Sight – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Marijuana REIT Boosted Its Dividend 33%, but Is It a Good Income Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) by 220,670 shares to 395,134 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc Cl A (NYSE:CTT) by 86,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,882 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ:AEIS).

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “West Pharma recalls certain IV transfer devices – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.