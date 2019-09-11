As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowered Its Holding; Summit Creek Advisors Cut Stake in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) by $3.20 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 217,249 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.81 million, down from 225,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $212.96. About 2.28M shares traded or 26.57% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 229,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 336,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 86,140 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.16M for 41.19 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 57,113 shares to 421,090 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 154,206 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 37,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 56,306 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 30,222 shares. Invesco Limited owns 146,135 shares. First Light Asset Ltd holds 0.2% or 49,299 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 9,501 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 24,649 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.02M shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 13,449 shares in its portfolio. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 69,500 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 35,905 shares. State Street holds 0% or 607,109 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,337 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,352 shares to 21,972 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 21,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 18,165 shares. Cutter Brokerage reported 1,746 shares. 75,550 were reported by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% or 389,337 shares. Burt Wealth invested in 0.03% or 326 shares. Capital World holds 13.43M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd accumulated 89,823 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 1.64% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 7,523 were reported by Usa Portformulas Corporation. Charter Trust Co invested in 9,924 shares. 3,000 were reported by Axel Capital Management Ltd Llc. Hanson Mcclain invested in 358 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Fincl Corporation In holds 0.42% or 2,849 shares. Ems Limited Partnership owns 2,914 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.