As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Franklin Resources Decreased Stake; Homrich & Berg Lifted Its Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.83 Million as Stock Price Declined

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 428,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630.84 million, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 34,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,206 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 34,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.30 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Another trade for 51,203 shares valued at $8.45M was made by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. $1.19 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 28,052 shares to 254,648 shares, valued at $18.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 26,956 shares to 3,561 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,524 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

