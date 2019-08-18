As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Broad Run Investment Management Lowered Position by $44.17 Million; As Meredith Corp. (MDP) Stock Declined, Ariel Investments Trimmed Holding by $2.34 Million

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (MDP) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 42,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.61M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 398,326 shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS; 15/03/2018 – Meredith Monk’s Cellular Songs in New York – deeply affecting; 17/05/2018 – ‘PEOPLE’ Announces Podcast Series, ‘Cover-Up’; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corp Finalizes Sale of Time Inc. UK to Epiris; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation Finalizes Sale Of Time Inc. UK To Epiris; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 224,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.50 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp. (NYSE:CBS) by 65,730 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $56.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ) by 600,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.