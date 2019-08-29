As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Chilton Capital Management Lowered Position by $2.80 Million; Maryland Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $482,850

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.47. About 882,358 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 14,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 116,449 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.95M, down from 130,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $230.16. About 146,121 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 427,945 shares to 838,145 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 9,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 11,505 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability has 14,595 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 53,211 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Altfest L J And has invested 0.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pictet Asset has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cantillon Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 4.57% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Covey Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,000 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lincoln Capital Ltd invested in 0.26% or 2,700 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 83,726 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.54% or 954,955 shares. Philadelphia Com has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,583 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs holds 3,301 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 281 shares to 18,428 shares, valued at $32.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Com (NYSE:VMC) by 4,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.