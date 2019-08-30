As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed Position; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Increased Its Position by $5.40 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 15,424 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 20,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $229.92. About 304,180 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital LP holds 5,000 shares. 12,402 are held by Zeke Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ltd Ltd Liability Corp has 3,650 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 280 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 38,610 shares. California-based Advisor Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 6,720 shares in its portfolio. Southernsun Asset invested 3.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Columbus Circle Investors has 0.19% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 184,174 shares stake. Moreover, Virtu Finance Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 40,972 shares. Enterprise Financial Services Corp holds 893 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 31,923 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 1.14 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability reported 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Stifel Financial has 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 268,147 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,348 shares. Cookson Peirce & accumulated 3.16% or 189,760 shares. Cap Inc Ca has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.4% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 375 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na invested in 2,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ironsides Asset Lc reported 6,260 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc holds 14,320 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 303,665 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 40,956 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Charter Communications holds 9,924 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.