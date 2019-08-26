As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.66 Million; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Position

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 150,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 422,767 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 272,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 734,471 shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 8,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.97M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $228.55. About 65,718 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,439 shares to 43,029 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,111 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 260,957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 1.16M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Ltd stated it has 226,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Plc holds 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 240,187 shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership owns 19.83M shares for 9.64% of their portfolio. Fil Limited invested 0.33% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). J Goldman & LP invested in 0.17% or 149,147 shares. 214,270 are held by Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas. Moreover, has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 10,580 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Paloma Partners Management Com stated it has 26,109 shares. 259,481 are held by Blair William Com Il. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 13.35 million shares or 1.21% of the stock.

