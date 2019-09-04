As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Consolidated Investment Group Has Lowered by $2.36 Million Its Stake; Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $262.24. About 431,918 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $241.84. About 544,511 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.54M are owned by Ameriprise Finance. Creative Planning invested in 33,102 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability has 398,771 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Cls Limited Liability reported 272 shares stake. Schnieders Capital Management Lc invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,396 are owned by Janney Mgmt Llc. Sarasin And Partners Llp stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Fincl has 0.28% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Chilton Mgmt Ltd has 116,449 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Grp reported 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amer Century Companies holds 0.39% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.98M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0.73% or 127,915 shares. Headinvest Limited Company stated it has 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 10,118 shares to 104 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 16,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).