As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Cut Its Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 23,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,139 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52M, down from 519,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 8,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.97M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,182 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, January 22. Lara Gustavo sold 3,050 shares worth $526,760.

