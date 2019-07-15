As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Alkeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $15.05 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $12.55 Million as Stock Declined

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 76,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 986,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.38M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $210.18. About 286,472 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 79,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.58M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $158.46. About 642,270 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Sarl reported 0.87% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Novare Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,222 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 228,537 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Llc has 1.65% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,417 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.74% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Strs Ohio has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc has 34,075 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 4,771 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Newfocus Ltd has 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Element Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 9,523 shares. Axel Cap Mngmt owns 0.31% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,000 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.23% or 23,300 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust stated it has 87,779 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Another trade for 3,050 shares valued at $503,250 was sold by Lara Gustavo. $1.19 million worth of stock was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.61 million shares to 3.65M shares, valued at $85.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 224,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,299 shares to 76,204 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 31 selling transactions for $28.94 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $2.23M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Shares for $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Robbins Cynthia G. sold $73,082 worth of stock. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03M. The insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $17,051 were sold by Roos John Victor.

