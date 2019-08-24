As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Alexandria Capital Decreased Position; Bridgecreek Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) as Stock Price Declined

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 91,039 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, down from 93,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,920 shares to 41,750 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ing Groep Nv holds 6,939 shares. Cypress Asset Tx invested in 9,175 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 947 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,718 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.27% or 646,322 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Llc holds 6.11% or 88,307 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 7.53M shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Parametric Lc has 2.52 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Holderness Investments owns 1,365 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Allen Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Orrstown Fin stated it has 1.93% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Intact Invest reported 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has 3,245 shares. 11,424 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Arrow Corporation owns 1,172 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 5,082 shares. Thomas White Intll owns 4,533 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 19,287 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 52,131 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Dearborn Ltd Liability holds 1.65% or 125,596 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.59% or 33,814 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 1.53% or 164,722 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.2% or 84,706 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP invested in 3,793 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dodge & Cox invested in 1,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) reported 7,997 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares to 135,132 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

