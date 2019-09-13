As American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose, Sarasin & Partners Llp Raised Stake by $2.87 Million; Capital Advisors Boosted Position in New Residential Invt (NRZ) as Valuation Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 14,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 102,794 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02M, up from 88,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $214.61. About 1.12 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 311.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 323,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 427,714 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, up from 104,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 1.25M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In Property Through Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 116,027 shares to 930,191 shares, valued at $246.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,763 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 406,831 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 58,330 shares. Newfocus Gp Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 1,173 shares. Chicago Equity Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,140 shares. Cordasco Networks invested in 76 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 8,475 shares stake. 1.63 million are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc. Osborne Prtn Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 1,120 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc reported 22,710 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc owns 4,926 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Westwood Group has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.58% or 3,478 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Bancshares has 340 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 373,358 were reported by First Republic.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 24,574 shares. Cetera Limited Company reported 17,693 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP has 4.44M shares. Two Sigma Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Charles Schwab Inv owns 0.03% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 2.67M shares. Swift Run Cap Limited reported 2.31% stake. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 700 shares. Amer Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 6,721 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 355,129 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 5.52M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). D E Shaw Inc invested in 30,639 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital stated it has 32,250 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ironsides Asset Advsr Llc reported 0.2% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Federated Pa holds 14,700 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 were bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 25,285 shares to 56,265 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential: Both The 13% Dividend Common Stock And The 7.5% Preferred Are Buys – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Mortgage REITs to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential to acquire field services company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.