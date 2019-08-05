As American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose, Peconic Partners Raised Holding; Ventas (VTR) Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $214.09. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 29,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 6,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 36,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 1.16M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36 million worth of stock.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 7,531 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $344.33 million for 18.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

