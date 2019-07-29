As American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Bruni J V & Company Trimmed by $27.68 Million Its Holding; As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Share Value Rose, Chartist Has Decreased by $759,563 Its Position

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.34 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 19 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.32M, down from 6,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 72,577 shares to 75,652 shares, valued at $26.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,061 are held by First Commonwealth Pa. Violich Management has 18,709 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank has invested 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guardian Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,285 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Partners Inc holds 0.52% or 588,300 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Finance Gru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cutter And Brokerage invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn accumulated 7.99 million shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas invested 1.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 238,500 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co has 36.45M shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Ibis Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 76,885 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 272,441 were accumulated by Blue Chip Prns Incorporated. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 0.66% or 509,756 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 155,537 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Griffin Asset has 0.25% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America owns 408,632 shares or 7.14% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Becker Cap invested in 0.02% or 2,480 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 23,115 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Management reported 1.32M shares stake. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 190 shares. 5,220 are held by Etrade Ltd Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.31% or 36,768 shares. 8,095 were accumulated by Trust Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 437,742 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 11,409 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has 964,479 shares.