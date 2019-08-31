As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Truenorth Lifted Its Stake; As Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.07 Million

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1934.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 13,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,444 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 756,391 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 193,167 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 10,666 shares. 39 were reported by Duncker Streett & Com. Aureus Asset Management Lc holds 3.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 121,368 shares. Element reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Da Davidson Company has 16,555 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Andra Ap accumulated 28,800 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sns Financial Lc reported 1,816 shares. Brinker Cap reported 6,634 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Copeland Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Broad Run Management Llc stated it has 11.58% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 204,198 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested in 3.81M shares. Campbell Investment Adviser has 2,119 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 341,193 shares to 1,331 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 248,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,851 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,804 are owned by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Glenmede Na owns 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 9,526 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.36% or 1.70M shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 295 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 898 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 41 shares. 2,135 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 9,499 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 2,780 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 46,062 shares. Washington Capital Management reported 650 shares. Moreover, Boston Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares to 249,000 shares, valued at $17.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $525.58M for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.